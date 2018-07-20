$70.90 Million in Sales Expected for K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) to report sales of $70.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for K2M Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. K2M Group reported sales of $65.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that K2M Group will report full year sales of $284.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $284.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $312.31 million to $316.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover K2M Group.

Get K2M Group alerts:

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. K2M Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in K2M Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in K2M Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in K2M Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in K2M Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of K2M Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter.

K2M Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 278,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,470. K2M Group has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $954.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.55.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K2M Group (KTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.