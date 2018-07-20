68,723 Shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Menlo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics opened at $7.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

