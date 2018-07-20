$616.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to post sales of $616.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.97 million and the highest is $628.80 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $425.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $7,340,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221,245 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 26.6% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 933,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 633,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.58. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

