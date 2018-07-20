5,500 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust opened at $39.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.
