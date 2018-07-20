5,500 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust opened at $39.72 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.