52,078 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,802,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,383,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,075,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

