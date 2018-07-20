5,150 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,272,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $52.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,283,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,503.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $37,469.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,719. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

