4,065 Shares in SJW Group (SJW) Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SJW Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of SJW opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.