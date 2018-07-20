3i Infrastructure (3IN) Hits New 52-Week High at $241.00

Shares of 3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 233.65 ($3.09), with a volume of 855335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a GBX 3.93 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

