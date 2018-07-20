33,292 Shares in Market Vectors Africa (AFK) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Africa (BMV:AFK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Africa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Market Vectors Africa by 737.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Africa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Africa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Market Vectors Africa by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:AFK opened at $23.06 on Friday. Market Vectors Africa has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $485.50.

