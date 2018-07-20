17,206 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $112.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.