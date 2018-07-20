16,858 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 53,902.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,555,000 after purchasing an additional 255,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,034,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6,380.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 175,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackRock by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $530.95 per share, for a total transaction of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock opened at $504.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.62 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

