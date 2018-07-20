15,712 Shares in Hamilton Bancorp Inc (HBK) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hamilton Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hamilton Bancorp remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hamilton Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Hamilton Bancorp Company Profile

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts.

