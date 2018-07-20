15,000 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Purchased by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 6,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,402. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.68 million. equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.