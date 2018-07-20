15,000 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Acquired by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Pwmco LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum traded up $1.04, reaching $109.50, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,849. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

