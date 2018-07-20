14,929 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of DHI opened at $43.28 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

