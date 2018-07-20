$130.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report sales of $130.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.28 million and the lowest is $128.41 million. Mack Cali Realty posted sales of $162.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $512.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.77 million to $539.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $524.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $510.79 million to $547.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Mack Cali Realty opened at $19.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.18. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,382,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

