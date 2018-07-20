11,386 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Argus set a $67.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $302,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

