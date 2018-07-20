$105.12 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $105.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $120.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $81.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $385.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.80 million to $402.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $481.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $496.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. 472,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,728. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

In related news, Director Jr. Rodrigo Guerra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

