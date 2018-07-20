$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco traded down $0.09, hitting $43.10, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,822. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,855.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,895 shares of company stock worth $5,161,940. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 71,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

