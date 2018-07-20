$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.77. 59,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,106. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,158. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

