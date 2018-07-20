$0.60 EPS Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. S & T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other S & T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $74,299.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84.

S & T Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

