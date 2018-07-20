$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limoneira (LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Limoneira opened at $25.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 million, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

