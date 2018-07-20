$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Copart opened at $59.13 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,752,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

