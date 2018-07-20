$0.43 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

In other Juniper Networks news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $67,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $28.06 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

