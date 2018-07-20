$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.08 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 39.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 120,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,335. The stock has a market cap of $595.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 55.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 789,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 280,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 565.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 275,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 215.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 90.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

