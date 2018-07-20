-$0.30 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 46.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eHealth to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other eHealth news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $99,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 75.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,165,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 74,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $670,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.59. eHealth has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

