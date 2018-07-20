-$0.28 EPS Expected for Pluralsight Inc (PS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluralsight.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of Pluralsight opened at $24.86 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluralsight (PS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.