$0.23 EPS Expected for Casa Systems Inc (CASA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of Casa Systems opened at $15.74 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Weidong Chen sold 360,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $8,623,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary D. Hall sold 62,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,488,370.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,225,398 shares of company stock valued at $177,851,205. Company insiders own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

