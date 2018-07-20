-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman John A. Rolls purchased 152,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,628.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,572 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

