-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sophiris Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of Sophiris Bio traded down $0.06, hitting $3.09, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 124,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,826. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.41. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

