$0.04 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $89,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $328,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ducommun by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

