Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. ValuEngine downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group opened at $30.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

