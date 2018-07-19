Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZURVY. ValuEngine downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group opened at $30.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products.

