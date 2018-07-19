Zurcoin Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Zurcoin has a market cap of $104,059.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000964 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011705 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

