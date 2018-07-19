Zumiez (ZUMZ) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

ZUMZ opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $106,839.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,144,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

