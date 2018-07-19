Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Lessened by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock worth $578,005. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis traded down $0.53, hitting $85.42, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,391,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,902. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

