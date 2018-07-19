ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,499,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 172,227 shares in the last quarter. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.
