ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ZINC token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $503,960.00 and approximately $29,372.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00474571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00172088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021936 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,207,952 tokens. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.