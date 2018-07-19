Zero Price Hits $0.27 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $812,312.00 and approximately $4,858.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.02641450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00412709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00109893 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00380612 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00028202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00111918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00059002 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 3,002,570 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.