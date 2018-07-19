Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBRA. TheStreet raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $149.09 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.78 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $372,111.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

