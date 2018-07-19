Zacks: IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Given $11.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IRIDEX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 387,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.42. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 35.95%. equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.