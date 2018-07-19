Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $287.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have outperformed the industry year to date. The company's robust Government business and continued strong performance at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position driving business investment are the other positives. The company has been witnessing an increase in membership over the past many years. It again lifted its 2018 earnings guidance, buoying optimism among investors in the stock. The company has witnessed its 2018 estimate increase by 1.2% to $12.62 over the past 90 days. However, membership loss in its fee-based commercial as well as Brazilian businesses will contract the overall membership growth for UnitedHealth Group. Additionally, higher medical care ratio raises concern.”

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $255.42 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,652 shares of company stock valued at $12,247,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

