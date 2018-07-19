Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KeyCorp (KEY) to “Buy”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it did not surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's second-quarter 2018 earnings release. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given a rising rate environment and improving loan and deposit balances. Also, lower tax rates will support profitability. However, persistently increasing expenses owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions and the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios remain major concerns.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

KeyCorp opened at $20.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,010.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $114,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 139.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $161,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

