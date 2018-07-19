Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Biologic Products (CBPO) to “Hold”

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of China Biologic Products opened at $101.09 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 34.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

