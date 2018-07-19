Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waters (WAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Waters rides on growing demand in pharmaceutical market and strong performance in government and academic markets. Moreover, robust TA product line will continue to help the company in gaining momentum. Further, growing opportunities in the emerging markets, particularly in China remains positive with the increasing demand in pharma, food and environmental testing labs. Additionally, the company is likely to perform well in biopharma market with the robust mass spectrometry portfolio and premium pricing in liquid chromatography market. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, sluggish sales growth in India remains a concern. Also, greater dependence on biopharma market poses a risk. Macroeconomic events in emerging markets are headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. ValuEngine raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waters from $237.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cleveland Research cut Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.60.

NYSE WAT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.44. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.32 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Waters had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 16,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $3,129,904.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock worth $7,130,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

