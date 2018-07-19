Zacks Investment Research Lowers Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Planet Fitness opened at $49.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,400 shares of company stock worth $13,368,093. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $253,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

