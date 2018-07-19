Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaher (DHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. Realignment of relationships with certain manufacturers and distributors continues to hurt the company’s Dental businesses’ distribution channel. This, along with lingering weakness in traditional consumables and equipment businesses, might continue to dampen the segment’s top line, going forward. Moreover, rising cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for the company. Also, extensive governmental regulations on import laws, export control and economic sanctions laws continue to restrict the company’s growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHR. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Danaher from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of Danaher opened at $98.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,940 shares of company stock worth $24,527,925 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

