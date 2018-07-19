Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog (GLOG) to Strong Sell

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GasLog from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of GasLog opened at $17.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GasLog by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 259,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GasLog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,870,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.