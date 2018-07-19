Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FMC (FMC) to Hold

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp. has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. It is seeing strong demand in its Lithium unit and is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for electric vehicles. In particular, demand for battery-grade lithium products remains strong. The acquisition of a major portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform for the company's Agricultural Solutions unit. Synergies from the buyout will drive the company’s earnings in 2018. The company should also gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio. However, FMC Corp. faces earnings headwind from higher effective tax rate in 2018. It is also exposed to challenging agriculture market fundamentals. The company's high debt level is another concern.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Stephens raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FMC to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $86.46. 19,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares in the company, valued at $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in FMC by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 846,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,587,000 after acquiring an additional 182,670 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $11,685,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,029,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,407,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

