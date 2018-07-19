Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 3M (MMM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, 3M’s shares have underperformed and look overvalued compared with the industry. Escalating cost has become a major cause of concern for the company. High retirement benefit cost, inflation in the prices of major inputs and escalating freight expenses might continue to augment the company’s aggregate cost, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Notably, 3M has lowered its earnings guidance for 2018. Also, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. MED downgraded 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.79.

3M opened at $202.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. 3M has a 1-year low of $191.44 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after purchasing an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

