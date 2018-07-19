Zacks: CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CSG Systems International an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.93. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 21.46%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CFO Randy Wiese sold 17,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $744,568.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,813.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 439,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 167,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

